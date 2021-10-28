 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Amherst - $39,900

Great opportunity to pick up small bungalow located just off Hwy 29 between Madison Heights and Amherst for easy commutes both north and south. While home is in need of some repairs, this would make a good vacation home, starter home, rental, or for someone downsizing. The lot is as nice as you will find with plenty of cared-for open area.

