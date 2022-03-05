1 Bedroom Home in Forest - $189,900

This condo offers first floor and zero maintenance living in the heart of Farmington at Forest! Enjoy and open floor plan, with a bedroom and bathroom tucked away for privacy. Bright white cabinets with black hardware, modern lighting, large eat-in island and stainless steel appliances greet you upon entering. A spacious dining area off of the kitchen leads into the living room full of natural light from the three pane windows in the center of the space. The bedroom is complete with carpet and walk-in closet, with the bathroom and laundry close by right in the hall. New washer and dryer included! Come home to main level, maintenance free, convenient first level living in Farmington!