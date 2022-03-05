This condo offers first floor and zero maintenance living in the heart of Farmington at Forest! Enjoy and open floor plan, with a bedroom and bathroom tucked away for privacy. Bright white cabinets with black hardware, modern lighting, large eat-in island and stainless steel appliances greet you upon entering. A spacious dining area off of the kitchen leads into the living room full of natural light from the three pane windows in the center of the space. The bedroom is complete with carpet and walk-in closet, with the bathroom and laundry close by right in the hall. New washer and dryer included! Come home to main level, maintenance free, convenient first level living in Farmington!
1 Bedroom Home in Forest - $189,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
UPDATE: A new cafeteria-style Southern comfort food eatery is opening Monday in the Plaza shopping center.
A Halifax man charged with first-degree murder and nine other crimes in connection with a Lynchburg homicide will be evaluated for his sanity …
Ukraine native Andrew Moroz, teaching and vision pastor at Lynchburg’s nondenominational Gospel Community Church, has followed developments out of his home nation with hope and anxiety.
When a Girl Scout sets out to earn her Silver Award, she must identify a need in her community to address for her community service project.
After interviewing three finalists for Bedford County's vacant District 7 school board seat, the board on Thursday appointed Christopher Danie…
It’s been nearly a week since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, and one University of Lynchburg professor is warning Central Virginia residents …
"This is a meet to remember."
Champions are defined by how they handle pressure-cooker situations.
No embarrassing curtain calls, no showboating, no gleeful shock at what she'd just accomplished. Just one wave after finishing her final race. And then, with a modest smile, the champ was gone.
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Campbell County.