1 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $149,900

Beautifully refurbished home with vaulted ceilings and white oak front porch. Just feet from the Black Water Creek trails and amazing mountain view's from the balcony. The kitchen and bathroom have been completely renovated with custom woodwork and gorgeous slate flooring. The bathroom is cozy warm with heated floors. LG stainless steel appliance package. Brand new siding, brand new metal roof, brand new Fujitsu mini split. 200 amp service panel. All plumbing updated with pex pipes. Home is fully insulated with spray foam. Back portion has new foundation and floor framing. Washer/dryer all in one. This home has a private drive. $104.17 per year taxes locked in for 10 years due to the cities tax abatement program! Bedroom does not have a closet. Brand new fenced yard! August lock/new front and rear door locks. Nest outdoor camera IQ Nest security system with 4 sensors and 2 fobs. Security mailbox (green). Locking systems to fence Nest smoke/CO detector