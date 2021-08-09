Beautifully refurbished home with vaulted ceilings and white oak front porch. Just feet from the Black Water Creek trails and amazing mountain view's from the balcony. The kitchen and bathroom have been completely renovated with custom woodwork and gorgeous slate flooring. The bathroom is cozy warm with heated floors. LG stainless steel appliance package. Brand new siding, brand new metal roof, brand new Fujitsu mini split. 200 amp service panel. All plumbing updated with pex pipes. Home is fully insulated with spray foam. Back portion has new foundation and floor framing. Washer/dryer all in one. This home has a private drive. $104.17 per year taxes locked in for 10 years due to the cities tax abatement program! Bedroom does not have a closet. Brand new fenced yard! August lock/new front and rear door locks. Nest outdoor camera IQ Nest security system with 4 sensors and 2 fobs. Security mailbox (green). Locking systems to fence Nest smoke/CO detector
1 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $149,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sunday’s homicide on Park Avenue marked the eighth in Lynchburg so far this year, a figure that police say is edging close to making 2021 one of the deadliest years in recent memory.
A man is wanted after a robbery Friday at the Bank of America on Wards Road, police said.
Martin, the Seminole District player of the year, was electric at the plate and nearly unhittable when he took the mound.
Lynchburg City Schools will begin the 2021-22 school year next week requiring masks be worn inside school facilities.
The statewide GOP ticket is listed as featured guests Saturday at an "election integrity" rally at Liberty University, but two of the candidates say they aren't attending.
- Updated
Starting Sept. 1, Virginia will require most state employees to show proof of vaccination or subscribe to weekly COVID-19 testing if they refuse.
Bigham had four perfect games, struck out 256 batters and finished with a 0.07 ERA (good for third all-time in the state) while helping Rustburg to a Class 3 state title.
Three local nonprofits serving children have left their silos to come together to create a new collaborative.
How was Teresa Tysinger Williams’ body missed at the wreck site? She was discovered dead in the wrecked car’s passenger’s seat nine hours later at a towing company lot.
Various improvements have been made to some Bedford County schools, just in time for the new school year.