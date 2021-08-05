 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in Madison Heights - $79,900

1 Bedroom Home in Madison Heights - $79,900

1 Bedroom Home in Madison Heights - $79,900

A CUTE bungalow to call your own! Begin home ownership with this move in ready home. One bedroom, one bath, studio-style kitchen with living space. Home will qualify for financing. Investors, this home is so conveniently located you won't have trouble renting it! The current owner had it rented for 3 years. This home is ready for new owners!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert