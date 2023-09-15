Are you looking for a home that makes you feel like you've left the cares of the world behind? Follow the winding, tree-shadowed driveway until it opens up to your very own private getaway. This quaint log cabin is tucked back in the beauty of Amherst County offering views of Tobacco Row Mountain, rare American Chestnut trees, a large, stocked pond, and nature at every turn. The current owners hired expert contractors to painstakingly build this charming but modernized log cabin from wood salvaged from two log cabins on site. With their commitment to nature and reclaiming what was lost, this property was placed in a conservation easement to preserve its beauty and heritage in perpetuity. They are looking for new owners who will continue to maintain this property and enjoy its natural beauty. With features like a doggy duplex (double dog house with patios), a catio for your feline friends, and plenty of room for additional flora and fauna, this can be your own private nature preserve.