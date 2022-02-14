Affordable housing is extremely difficult to find but here is a prime example; don't delay or you may miss out. Seller recently upgraded many major components such as; new roof, refinished hardwoods, plumbing, well pump, and much more. The kitchen has been completely remolded with new cabinets, counter top and back splash. The living room has a large window allowing natural light to fill the living space and kitchen. There are two bedrooms each having a full closet. Bathroom has been remodeled with new vanity, toilet and corner shower. Call for your showing and lock in a low rate on your new home.
2 Bedroom Home in Amherst - $129,900
