 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Amherst - $149,900

2 Bedroom Home in Amherst - $149,900

2 Bedroom Home in Amherst - $149,900

Adorable large 2 bedroom home with a new roof, vinyl siding in a quiet NEIGHBORhood. New flooring throughout, fresh paint, new lighting and ceiling fans. New cabinets, counter, and new stainless steel appliances. Get your licensed real estate agent to set up an appointment asap because at this price point... who knows how long it'll last. Updated landscaping completes the look of the property. And check out the great price!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert