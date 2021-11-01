Adorable large 2 bedroom home with a new roof, vinyl siding in a quiet NEIGHBORhood. New flooring throughout, fresh paint, new lighting and ceiling fans. New cabinets, counter, and new stainless steel appliances. Get your licensed real estate agent to set up an appointment asap because at this price point... who knows how long it'll last. Updated landscaping completes the look of the property. And check out the great price!!
2 Bedroom Home in Amherst - $149,900
