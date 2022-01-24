2 Bedroom Home in Amherst - $79,900

Are you looking for a little peace and quiet? Then come see for yourself: listen to the wind in the trees, walk by the small stream, and let this property speak to your heart. Located privately in a Cul-de-Sac on over 5 acres; multiple azaleas line the circular driveway. Home has 2 large bedrooms and 2 baths split design with center living area. Large unconditioned 20X15 addition affords extra space, 2 small outbuildings & a pole barn offer potential for craftsman, woodworking, or hobby space. Back yard is partially enclosed with a chain link fence for pets, and a 1 car carport provides weather protection.