2 Bedroom Home in Appomattox - $375,000

Check out this unbelievable gorgeous custom A frame home situated on 3 acres on Skyline Rd with million dollar mountain views!! This one of kind home features a spacious wrap around custom trex deck that overlooks the blue ridge mountains, a large detached 2 car garage and a perfectly maintained large flat yard. Every detail of this home was built using only the highest of quality materials such as Hardi-panel concrete siding, rounded corners on the drywall, beautiful Bamboo flooring and custom moldings & door trim. Inside features a soaring beamed cathedral ceiling with a wide open floorplan, floor to ceiling stone fireplace and a beautiful upgraded kitchen with granite counters, custom backsplash, walk in pantry and stainless steel appliances. The main suite features a full bath, walk in closet and French doors leading out to the porch. This home has been immaculately taken care of a feels brand new inside & out. Firefly high speed fiber optic internet!! Call today to take a look. Pictures (54)