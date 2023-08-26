Built in 2017 this move-in ready patio home offers the perfect blend of modern elegance and comfort. The home has beautiful hardwood floors throughout the entire property, the kitchen features granite countertops and stainless appliances, a dining area with room for a large table, large primary with walk in closet and shower, gas stove for cozy winter days, spacious 2 car garage and a covered front and rear patio. HOA includes snow removal and sidewalk maintenance, and clubhouse with gym equipment, pool to be added soon! Neighborhood does have monthly gatherings and holiday parties.