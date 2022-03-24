 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $99,500

2 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $99,500

Great chance to own the opportunity to have town amenities and a country setting. This home is situated on two large level lots and surrounded by wood life abundant acreage. Capture the potential with this little jewel. Whether you are looking for an investment property, an affordable residential option or want to build.. there are many choices to suit you! Drive on over, enjoy the mountain views on your way and check this out

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert