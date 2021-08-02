2 Bedroom Home in Big Island - $150,000

Stick built Home Perfect for a Get away in the mountains, 1st time home buyer or downsizing. Access to the James River and Blue Ridge Parkway and Appalachian trail access nearby. Effective age is 2021. The home was completely gutted down to the studs, New insulation, new drywall, new flooring, New Kitchen, Laundry room w/ hookups and sink, New Bath with tile surround, New 2 ton Heat Pump, New tilt-in Windows with Screens, New covered porch with ceiling fan, New Deck, New Metal Roof, New Siding, New wiring with new meter and 200 amp service, New Light fixtures, New Doors, New gravel driveway. New well pump and all new plumbing. Septic inspection document and Well documentation attached in Doc's. Town of Bedford Power Company. Interior Pictures coming tomorrow.