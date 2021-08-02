Stick built Home Perfect for a Get away in the mountains, 1st time home buyer or downsizing. Access to the James River and Blue Ridge Parkway and Appalachian trail access nearby. Effective age is 2021. The home was completely gutted down to the studs, New insulation, new drywall, new flooring, New Kitchen, Laundry room w/ hookups and sink, New Bath with tile surround, New 2 ton Heat Pump, New tilt-in Windows with Screens, New covered porch with ceiling fan, New Deck, New Metal Roof, New Siding, New wiring with new meter and 200 amp service, New Light fixtures, New Doors, New gravel driveway. New well pump and all new plumbing. Septic inspection document and Well documentation attached in Doc's. Town of Bedford Power Company. Interior Pictures coming tomorrow.
2 Bedroom Home in Big Island - $150,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Russian Olympic Committee has won the gold medal in women’s gymnastics after U.S. star Simone Biles exited with a medical issue.
A Forest native could find love on national television this fall.
As COVID-19 transmission begins to pick up, Lynchburg General Hospital is again starting to see the number of infected patients in the double …
A man accused of murdering his friend and roommate last week by beating him repeatedly in the head was denied bond Wednesday.
The Farm Basket is changing ownership for the third time in its 56-year history.
A lawsuit Liberty University has filed against former president Jerry Falwell Jr. has survived its first round of legal challenges.
- Updated
Police: Man arrested in Lynchburg homicide
I’m telling ya straight, I’m innocent! I haven’t done nothing wrong and still somehow, I’ve done landed in the clinker. My name is Michael, A.…
Prominent members of the community, former players, and a host of others teed it up for 18 holes with one goal in mind: Supporting the Appomattox football coach in his recovery from multiple myeloma.
"There have been so many great players, coaches and teams to come out of this town," Altavista boys basketball coach Casey Johnson said. "We really wanted to start honoring them because we felt like something was missing."