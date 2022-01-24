2 Bedroom Home in Evington - $159,900

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Peaceful, serene setting with privacy and wildlife! Charming 2BR, 1BA home on 1.24 acres at the end of a cul-de-sac, adjacent to a farm with beautiful, open views in Evington. Enjoy your coffee on the large deck overlooking the private yard or on the rocking chair front porch. There is a large 24x18 storage building equipped with power and a large server perfect for an office, workshop, gym, or hobby room. The kitchen is remodeled with new appliances. Other improvements include new flooring throughout, new light fixtures, new interior paint, HVAC replaced in 2020, newer PEX plumbing, newer insulation, newer hot water heater, and replacement windows with a transferable lifetime warranty. There is also a flue for a woodstove and wall propane heater. Located in the desirable Leesville Road Elementary/Brookville School district. Call for your private showing!

