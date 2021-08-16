2 Bedroom Home in Evington - $699,900

Cozy log cabin, wrap around porchs, full basement, screened porch, awesome 20x60 salt water pool LED lights, fountain jets, huge concrete wrap, master upstairs, with full bath, Custom island with granite countertops, hardwood floors throughout, wood burning Vermont Casting stove, new roof installed on house and garage 2017, 4 stall horse barn with wash room, tack room, loft for hay, hot and cold water, dutch doors, sand and gravel riding rings,6 dry lots, 7 shelters for horse, extensive cross fencing, for rotational grazing, about 23+/- acres for pasture, automatic watering system, quonset hut for storage, oversized 2 car garage, pool shed, other sheds for storage, about 7 acres in woods, two ways to enter property, gates at entry, electric tape fencing, lots of updates in last several years, this is a must see, in two tracts,