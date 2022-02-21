Vacation all year long, with the most breath taking lake & mtn views from this, 2nd story, 2BD/2BA condo in Twin Springs at Lake Vista! Flooded with natural sunlight, this unit offers a foyer entrance from a covered front porch; Kitchen w/generous cabinet space & appliance package w/fridge, electric range & dishwasher, breakfast nook and laundry. The kitchen picture window opens to a large eating area & LR room w/wood burning FP; Master suite w/private bath & spacious closet; 2nd bedroom; full hall bath. Savor your coffee & book on the 22X8 deck w/amazing sunsets & grilling area too; 6X4 storage room. Enjoy maintenance free living w/no more mowing or weeding...HOA ($294/mo) includes all exterior/grounds maintenance, pool & clubhouse, lakes for fishing or canoeing, tennis, neighborhood lights, snow removal, parking, trash, water/sewer and building insurance. Now you can enjoy walking trails & nature with the convenience of proximity to multiple restaurants...you'll love it here!
2 Bedroom Home in Forest - $159,900
