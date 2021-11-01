 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Forest - $164,000

You will love this 2-bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms, end unit townhome that has the convenience of low county taxes and so close to shopping and restaurants! Main level includes the den, kitchen, master bedroom/full bath, half-bath and additional bedroom. Downstairs is fantastic and such a large area with plenty of possibilities of additional bedrooms, office or keep it as an additional den. The gas logs and tank convey. Closets are everywhere which makes for great storage. Laundry is currently downstairs but has washer and dryer connections upstairs if you need main level living! A low monthly HOA includes snow removal, parking, and landscaping. You will love the wrap around porch/deck that was freshly painted and makes for relaxing evenings on the front porch. HVAC and appliances are less than 5 years old. Come see this home today!

