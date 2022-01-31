Super clean condo in beautiful Ivy Lake! Everything you need on one-level including master bedroom, master bath, kitchenwith eat-in space, laundry, living room, additional bedroom and 2 full baths. Double closets in master bedroom, double sinks, walk-out to the covered deck with gorgeous views of the lake and mountains. New carpet in bedrooms, engineered hardwood floors in living area, newer hot water heater, maintenance freeexterior, easy living in this property! Very convenient to Lynchburg/Forest, walk to the pool, lake or golf course. This one is move-in ready! 2nd floor unit, HOA includes all exterior maintenance, ground maintenance, lake/pond, neighborhood lights, parkings, sewer, snow removal and trash
2 Bedroom Home in Forest - $172,950
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Forest man was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison after pleading guilty Tuesday to two counts of producing child pornography and one count of aggravated sexual battery in a case involving a minor.
A new US Foods Chef's Store appears to be headed to 2535 Wards Road in the former OfficeMax location.
A collision between a tanker truck and a sedan on U.S. 29 left one person dead Tuesday morning, according to Virginia State Police.
Lynchburg Mayor MaryJane Dolan sent a letter this week reprimanding Ward IV City Councilman Chris Faraldi following Friday's Lynchburg City School Board meeting, prompting Faraldi to respond with a letter of his own.
A Lynchburg man who a prosecutor said assaulted a city resident in his home and was shot doing so was denied a bond request Wednesday.
A Lynchburg man died after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday on U.S. 29, police said.
A Madison Heights man and former veterinarian pleaded guilty in federal court last week to a pair of misdemeanor drug charges related to the d…
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Campbell County.
COVID-19 patient counts at Centra’s three area hospitals surged to its highest level yet this week before drifting back down as of Thursday.
Glenn A. Trent is one of those Lynchburg names — easily recognizable from the side of tow trucks and from the sign on a 12th Street business.