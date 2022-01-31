 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Forest - $172,950

Super clean condo in beautiful Ivy Lake! Everything you need on one-level including master bedroom, master bath, kitchenwith eat-in space, laundry, living room, additional bedroom and 2 full baths. Double closets in master bedroom, double sinks, walk-out to the covered deck with gorgeous views of the lake and mountains. New carpet in bedrooms, engineered hardwood floors in living area, newer hot water heater, maintenance freeexterior, easy living in this property! Very convenient to Lynchburg/Forest, walk to the pool, lake or golf course. This one is move-in ready! 2nd floor unit, HOA includes all exterior maintenance, ground maintenance, lake/pond, neighborhood lights, parkings, sewer, snow removal and trash

