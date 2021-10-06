 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Forest - $234,000

One-level 2BR/2 full baths Jefferson Oaks Townhomes in Forest. Open floor plan providing natural light from french doors and skylights. A lovely front porch gives entry to the great room/dining area w/cathedral ceiling, ceiling fan/light and a gas log fireplace for cozy warmth in the winter. The kitchen features lots of cabinets and wraparound counterspace and an informal eat-at bar & all appliances needed for using this great kitchen for your family and friends. The garage enters into a large pantry/laundry room that then enters directly into the kitchen. The master bedroom has its own private bath w/walk-in closet plus a double door closet, ceiling fan/light and French doors leading onto a rear patio. The 2nd bedroom could be a guest bedroom, or den/office area and also has French doors to the patio and 2 double doored closets. Enjoy the sitting porch or the patio for cookouts.

