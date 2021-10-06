One-level 2BR/2 full baths Jefferson Oaks Townhomes in Forest. Open floor plan providing natural light from french doors and skylights. A lovely front porch gives entry to the great room/dining area w/cathedral ceiling, ceiling fan/light and a gas log fireplace for cozy warmth in the winter. The kitchen features lots of cabinets and wraparound counterspace and an informal eat-at bar & all appliances needed for using this great kitchen for your family and friends. The garage enters into a large pantry/laundry room that then enters directly into the kitchen. The master bedroom has its own private bath w/walk-in closet plus a double door closet, ceiling fan/light and French doors leading onto a rear patio. The 2nd bedroom could be a guest bedroom, or den/office area and also has French doors to the patio and 2 double doored closets. Enjoy the sitting porch or the patio for cookouts.
2 Bedroom Home in Forest - $234,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Monacan Indian Nation recently purchased more than 1,000 acres on Laurel Cliff Road in Monroe for $5.5 million, a move that ties into the …
The courtroom legend is back on the bench on IMDb TV and as tough as ever.
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Campbell County.
- Updated
RUSTBURG — Blink and you might lose track of her.
A motorcyclist died Tuesday following a Bedford County crash the previous Thursday, police said.
An Appomattox County Board of Supervisors candidate and his wife were indicted Wednesday on fraud charges related to his campaign.
A Caroline County woman and her former boyfriend who participated in the “inhumane” abuse of her then 7-year-old son in 2019 received prison sentences Wednesday.
- Updated
As large amounts of people remain unvaccinated, President Biden has decided enough is enough. The vaccine mandates could be a tipping point for the United States to receive enough vaccinations to bring COVID-19 under better control. Renowned law professor Lawrence Gostin, gives his knowledge if the mandate will stand in a court of law.
Matthew Holbrook, 39, is vying for the District 2 seat on the school board as a write-in candidate.
A 2003 graduate of E.C. Glass, Jones said the school has “always been home,” and he’d hoped for years to be given the responsibility of leading either the boys or girls basketball programs.