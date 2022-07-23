 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Forest - $319,900

Spacious & bright one level town home offering full unfinished basement with bath rough-in and main level 2-car garage! Large master suite with WIC, double basin vanity and large walk in shower. Guest room, 2nd full bath, wonderful kitchen expands to dining / breakfast area & living room with fireplace accessing covered side porch. Located on a cul-de-sac just off of Lake Vista Drive, close to shopping & wonderful places to dine!

Bedford school board narrowly OKs amended resolution supporting teachers, staff

After a split vote last month from the Bedford County School Board on a resolution expressing support for BCPS teachers and staff, which came on the heels of the unanimous approval of a “parental rights” resolution, an altered teacher support resolution passed in a 4-3 vote last Thursday. Despite public urging board members to pass the original resolution, presented first in May's meeting, several representatives stood by their negative vote and instead moved in favor of the "amended" version.

