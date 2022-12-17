 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Forest - $329,900

Spacious & bright one level town home offering full unfinished basement with bath rough-in and main level 2-car garage! Large master suite with WIC, double basin vanity and large walk-in shower. Guest room, 2nd full bath, wonderful kitchen expands to dining / breakfast area & living room with fireplace accessing covered side porch. Located on a cul-de-sac just off of Lake Vista Drive, close to shopping & wonderful places to dine!

