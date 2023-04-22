Enjoy single level living in this practically new two bedroom ranch in Farmington at Forest. Be greeted with a large great room complete with gas log fireplace, and adjoining kitchen with large eat-in granite countertop island and separate dining area. (Screened-in porch is snuggled in off of the kitchen overlooking the environment conservation area provides extra entertainment or relaxation space for your morning coffee or winding down in the evenings. Off of the main living area, find a spacious primary suite complete with walk-in closet, double sink vanity, and huge handicap walk-in shower. A second bedroom, pocket office, additional full bath, separate laundry room, and two car garage complete the home. Enjoy main level living with the perks of a pool, community clubhouse, and gym nearby. Visit FarmingtonPOA.com for more information. (Custom blinds in master do not convey)