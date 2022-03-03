Calling all Investors! Great opportunity to purchase and remodel 2 homes for excellent income potential. Tax map 68-A-106 and Tax map 69-A-98 are being sold together. The house in the back is in need of mostly cosmetic updating...has oil furnace. The septic system for this home has a deeded access to the property behind (not part of this parcel) with the storage building. The front house has a number of nice qualities, such as a fairly new roof, HVAC installed 4-5 yr ago, granite countertops, and a 5 yr old septic system to support 4 BR. This house is in need of greater repair. Set your appointment to view today.
2 Bedroom Home in Lynch Station - $97,900
