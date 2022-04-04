 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $105,000

Very well taken care of 2-bedroom 1 bath home in Tenbury. Newer laminate floors on main level, newer carpet upstairs, nicely painted & very clean. Don't miss out this one will go quickly!

