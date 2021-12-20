 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $123,000

Beautiful 2br home located in desirable neighborhood close to dining & shopping. This home is very spacious & includes a full basement. Enjoy the level and completely fenced in back yard. Roof not even a year old. Windows updated within the last 3 years. Home offers hardwood flooring. Kitchen & bathroom updated in the spring of this year. Seller is selling home as is. Everything in this home is fully functional.

