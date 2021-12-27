2 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $124,500

Come take a look at 2244 Carter Street! A great 1st home or investment property that's been improved from the ground up (literally!) New foundation, windows, plumbing, electrical, HVAC and more! All the old is gone, except for the character & original hardwood floors! Sit & relax on the large, covered front porch, while the back deck and flat backyard is great for entertaining! If it isn't already cute enough, this adorable 2br/1ba move-in ready home is getting new countertops soon! If you're looking for your 1st home in the new year, this could be it, come take a look today.