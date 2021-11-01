2 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $125,000

2030 Pocahontas is a charming bungalow on a large corner lot~ in a great mid-town location~ with easy access to everywhere~ just minutes to LU or downtown! Special features include a vestibule to reduce conditioned air loss at front door, 2 car off-street parking, a delightful screened porch for summer nights, a great WFH knotty pine office off the kitchen~ which could also be used as a 3rd bedroom or DR~, a sweet eating area in front of a big window, large bedrooms, low maintenance vinyl siding. The re-wired and partitioned downstairs includes a laundry room, rough plumbed full bath, a Greatroom & bedroom(s). It could either be used as extra bedrooms and family space; OR, being Zoned R-3, it could easily be finished off as an apartment for extra income! The deep lot has lots of extra street parking and a raised garden spot on one side. On the back is a COOL tree house and an extra building shell for storage OR to finish as an ADU! Call to see this today!!