2 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $126,500

Very nice End Unit condo in the Lighthouse Community! Excellent convenient location only 7 minutes to Liberty University or Wards Road shopping but still enjoy Low Campbell County Taxes and Brookville Schools! 178 Kitty Hawk Square features laminate flooring in the living room and upstairs bedrooms and ceramic tiling in the kitchen and bathrooms. The large 14x13 master bedroom features 2 closets and mountain views. All appliances are included, even the washer/dryer! Kitchen with solid wood cabinets. Brand new mini blinds throughout! Architectural shingled roof. Amenities include Exterior Maintenance, Grounds Maintenance, Pool, Road Maintenance, Snow Removal, Tennis, and Trash! This home is clean and ready for new owners. Call today!

