2 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $139,900

Adorable completely updated 2 bedroom 1 bath home with an unfinished basement for future expansion. Convenient location! Home has been updated with newer windows, newer roof, heat pump only 6 months old, newer hot water heater, freshly painted, new light fixtures, vanity and toilet in the bathroom, ceramic tile flooring and appliances. Nice hardwood flooring, 2 good size bedrooms, family room and dining room. Nice fenced in back yard with a storage building. This home is updated and absolutely adorable!!

