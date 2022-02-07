Adorable completely updated 2 bedroom 1 bath home with an unfinished basement for future expansion. Convenient location! Home has been updated with newer windows, newer roof, heat pump only 6 months old, newer hot water heater, freshly painted, new light fixtures, vanity and toilet in the bathroom, ceramic tile flooring and appliances. Nice hardwood flooring, 2 good size bedrooms, family room and dining room. Nice fenced in back yard with a storage building. This home is updated and absolutely adorable!!
2 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $139,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two felony charges of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer against a Madison Heights man will proceed to an Amherst County jury, a ju…
There were all sorts of heroic stories floating around Saturday.
Calvin E. Robertson Jr., 90, and Gloria Robertson, 88, died after the Thursday morning incident, police said.
Old Elkton Farm in Bedford County is now protected by a conservation easement from the Central Virginia Land Conservancy.
Two people were arrested and charged with second-degree murder after a shooting Friday in Bedford County, the county sheriff’s office said.
The college, located south of Harrisonburg, tweeted at 1:24 p.m., announcing the report of an active shooter. Minutes later the college tweeted "This is not a test. More info to follow."
Campbell County’s Virginia Cooperative Extension office is finding new ways to offer fresh produce grown in the county straight to area reside…
Mike Patterson said he and his wife have always had a special place in their hearts for Nelson County.
The recent surge in COVID-19 patients from the omicron variant seems to have reached its peak in the Lynchburg region, prompting Centra to ame…
Golf Park Coffee Co. is opening a second location this spring at the Farm Basket.