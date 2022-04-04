2 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $144,900

Located within 10 minutes of either LU on a quiet secluded street. This Bohemian Bungalow is the perfect starter home or for someone to wanting downsize. Has been remodeled in the past several years with an open concept and lots of natural light. Features maple cabinets and solid cherry counter tops, exposed shelfing. Stainless appliances and brick accents, eating area features new built in bench for eating or storage. Hardwood floors throughout with new tile in kitchen and bath. Two bedrooms and a possible third currently used for storage and laundry. Pull down attic access for additional storage. Has rocking chair front porch and antique brick front steps. Back deck for entertaining or quiet times New Heat Pump installed 6/21.