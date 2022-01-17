 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $144,900

Wonderful brick cottage oozing with potential in a bustling neighborhood, perfect for first-time homeowners or investors. This isn't your cookie cutter house plan either. Some unique features include arched doorways, a cutout in the kitchen wall, horizontal windows, and a large open kitchen. With a well appointed storage shed, the huge fenced in backyard is ideal for a pet lover. An added bonus is the large concrete patio perfect for outdoor living and grilling. Convenient to Timberlake Road, this property would also make a fabulous short term rental. It has been a well maintained long term rental for many years prior to this listing. Don't miss out on this amazing price point!!

