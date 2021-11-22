2 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $145,000

Relax in your new home to celebrate the holidays because this house got all new EVERYthing in 2018 and has been well maintained ~ no worries; all you need to do here is move right in! Entering from the nice side porch, the open concept eat-in Kitchen and Living room are delineated by tile and hardwood floors and have bright replacement windows. With both an ensuite Master bedroom and 2nd full tiled bath, this home works well for a family or for roommates to share! Enjoy containing the laundry and storage in the separate laundry room - the washer/dryer and all kitchen appliances convey! Adding to all the conveniences of a great Stuart Heights location, one of the best features of this property is the rare bonus of a large 50x150 corner lot with OFF-STREET parking and a storage shed! Call to make this home yours today!