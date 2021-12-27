 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $149,900

This main level home is updated and centrally located in Lynchburg's Richland Hills. Entering the home you'll find an open floor plan, updated kitchen, and vinyl plank floors throughout! The hallway will lead to two bedrooms, an additional room off the master perfect for an office and the updated bathroom. Spend time relaxing outside in the screened side porch or the covered front patio. Check this gem out before it's gone!

