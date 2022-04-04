2 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $154,900

Come and see this charming recently renovated two bed home in the heart of Fort Hill. Enjoy the spacious master with a walk-in closet, and take your pick between the tile shower or free standing tub in the custom bathroom. Renovations include: *New roof (2020), *New* floors throughout, *New* waterproof floors in the bathroom, *New* freshly painted interior & exterior, *New* cabinets, *New* countertops, *New* sink & plumbing in the kitchen, *New* landscaping, *New* fans & light fixtures, *New* laundry room upstairs, *New* back deck, and more! The walk up attic could be finished into third bedroom with sub floor already down & easy access to heat pump. Perfect for first time home buyers or investors, don't miss out on this turn key property!