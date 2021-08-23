Open House August 22 2-4 PM. Well maintained unit with a lot of updates in the Tavern Grove community. Low HOA dues and just minutes to Liberty University and Wards Rd shopping/dinning. Main level features an open floor plan with bar area between kitchen and living room; all new LVP flooring throughout the main level. On the main level is a half bath for guests along with a private washer/dryer closet with room for storage. The kitchen has new subway tile backsplash along with new oven, microwave, and dishwasher that will stay with the home. Back patio is private and backs up to the woods making it great for cookouts. Upstairs is a large master with plenty of room for a small office space. The attic also has pull down steps making great storage space. The guest room and master share a full bath with double vanity sink. Don't miss this affordable and move-in ready townhouse with available USDA financing for no downpayment.
2 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $159,900
