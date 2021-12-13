This Beautiful, Well-Maintained & Updated 2BD/1BA Brick Home is Perfect for a First-Time Homeowner or Investor looking for a Great Rental Property. The Home is Conveniently Located in the Heart of Lynchburg situated between Wards Rd & Fort Ave. The Gravel Driveway, Screened Porch & Back Deck Overlooking the Fenced Back Yard are the Highlights of the Exterior. The Interior boasts Laminate, Ceramic Tile & HW Floors throughout and offers: Naturally Bright Living Room; Formal Dining Room; Kitchen w/ Built-In Shelving; Two Main Level BDs; Hallway Full BA; and Full Unfinished Basement w/ Laundry & Workshop. Kitchen w/ Access to Stairs to Floored Attic as well as Access to Back Deck. Updates to Home Include: Newer Roof; New Tub; and Newer Vinyl Windows. Come See this Great Opportunity Before It's Gone!
2 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $159,900
