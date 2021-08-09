2 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $164,900

OPEN HOUSE Sunday, August 8th from 2:00 - 4:00 PM. Charming home in Fort Hill with many upgrades. Gorgeous carrara marble walls, quartz countertops in kitchen, vinyl plank flooring, and newer appliances! Levelor cordless blinds, roof replaced in 2017, updated plumbing and electric, and screened porch off the kitchen. Recently refinished hardwood floors throughout. Laundry closet off the kitchen. Bright and airy with lots of natural light! The landscaping has been lovingly cared for and a fence added this year. Off street parking available. The basement with sturdy poured concrete walls has a separate exterior entrance with utility sink, electricity, and table for projects! Enjoy mountain views on your daily drive home to this quiet street. The location is central to all you'll need in Lynchburg!