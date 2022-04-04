 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $169,900

2 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $169,900

Beautiful 2BR, 2 bath 3rd floor condo in Wyndhurst. Condo has cathedral ceilings, a fireplace, laminate flooring throughout except ceramic tile in both bathrooms and foyer. There is huge walk in closet in the primary bedroom, a nice deck and a storage room. New Trane heatpump installed in 2021 and low HOA fees makes this condo a great buy.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert