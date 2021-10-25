 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $174,900

2 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $174,900

2 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $174,900

Convenient one level living just off Timberlake Road - located close to schools, shopping and restaurants. Features of the home include refinished hardwood floors throughout the main level, updated kitchen and bath, screened porch, replacement windows and walk-up attic. If additional living space is needed, the unfinished basement offers plenty of room for expansion and storage. The exterior of the home is great for entertaining with the screened porch, level backyard and mature trees. Call today to schedule your private showing!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert