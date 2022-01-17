2 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $189,900

Adorably landscaped home with a covered front porch that awaits your rocking chairs! This fully RENOVATED home has 2 primary bedrooms with the potential of an additional bedroom in the basement. NEW flooring, NEW appliances, NEW interior doors, updated electrical, NEW windows on main level, attic & basement, and granite countertops are a few highlights. The backyard is waiting for your creativity to turn it into a great outdoor space! Imagine adding a fire pit, grill and patio set! Additional features include: off street parking, pull-down full attic, full unfinished basement, and a storage shed with new flooring. You or your guests are minutes from entertainment, food, and shopping in Lynchburg. Act now before it's gone!