2 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $189,900

Try a Little Tenderness on this 2/3 bedroom brick Cape Cod set amid flowering trees and shrubs. Built in 1937, it needs some repairs and updates to make it your own, but it's good bones shine thru. Spacious formal living and dining rooms. Living room has gas log fireplace. Cozy breakfast nook overlooks beautiful back yard. Nice covered back porch is the perfect space to relax or enjoy the patio on lower level. Basement has large den, laundry room and extra storage. Cute home waiting for new owners to give it new life. Home sold as is. Basement leaks in heavy rain

