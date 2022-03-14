 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $214,900

Looking to be in the bustling community Wyndhurst? Look no further, 513 Northwynd Circle is just for you! This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome is located in the heart of Wyndhurst, close to food, shopping, and more! Open concept main level with bar area, eat in kitchen, laundry and half bath. Don't forget to step outside to the deck for morning coffee or evening relaxation! Upstairs offers two bedrooms each with their own bathroom! Two zone heat pump with upstair unit replaced in 2019! This home even has a basement with unfinished area and a one car garage! Act today!

After review, Bedford County schools will not remove challenged books from school libraries

After review, Bedford County schools will not remove challenged books from school libraries

After reviewing 11 challenged books found in certain school libraries in the Bedford County Public Schools system following a request to do so by the Bedford County school board in light of some parents raising concerns over the content of certain titles last November, BCPS administrators and book review committees made the decision not to remove any of the challenged titles from school libraries.

