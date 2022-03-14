2 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $214,900

Looking to be in the bustling community Wyndhurst? Look no further, 513 Northwynd Circle is just for you! This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome is located in the heart of Wyndhurst, close to food, shopping, and more! Open concept main level with bar area, eat in kitchen, laundry and half bath. Don't forget to step outside to the deck for morning coffee or evening relaxation! Upstairs offers two bedrooms each with their own bathroom! Two zone heat pump with upstair unit replaced in 2019! This home even has a basement with unfinished area and a one car garage! Act today!