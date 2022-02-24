Now is your chance to pick up an extremely affordable property and begin investing in downtown Lynchburg. Main level features a living room, kitchen, full bath and a large bedroom off the rear. Upstairs is another bedroom along with a flex room that could serve multiple purposes. Don't miss your chance on this property.
2 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $23,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
AMHERST — An Amherst County man was sentenced to 25 years Thursday for second-degree murder and aggravated malicious wounding in the November …
A Lynchburg man died after a single-vehicle crash early Saturday on U.S. 460, just east of Timberlake Road, Virginia State Police said.
Recently, a tri-level home on Grove Road near Wards Ferry Road was listed for $189,000 on a Friday. By Monday morning, the owner had 24 offers in hand. “For Lynchburg, this is absolutely unheard of,” said Karl Miller, of Karl Miller Realty.
A man charged with murder in connection with the burned body of a Charlottesville man found alongside a trail in Nelson County is attempting to convince a jury that he is not guilty by reason of insanity.
A pedestrian was in critical condition at Lynchburg General Hospital after being struck by a vehicle Friday evening, police said.
BEDFORD — An argument over infidelity preceded an October 2020 stabbing that resulted in a Bedford man’s death, a prosecutor said Tuesday in t…
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Lynchburg.
After 40-year career, wrestling coach Paul Anthony plans to retire after this weekend's state championships
"I never wanted a kid to have to go through that, if possible. I wanted to wanted to learn as much as I could about it and teach them as much wrestling as I possibly could."
Bold branding: Jawansa Hall pushes the limits and was pioneer in bending rules with graphic design, marketing
Branding didn’t become a buzzword in Lynchburg until about 2014, said Jawansa Hall, owner of Blackwater Branding. Because of that, he’s spent …
Virginia Senate budget sweetens teacher, state worker pay, House lowers raise; split on size of tax cuts
Public schools would get big boosts in the state budgets the General Assembly money committees approved on Sunday, from restoring state funding for school support employees to a proposed loan-rebate program to generate up to $2 billion to replace or modernize obsolete public school buildings.