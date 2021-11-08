This Home has so much to offer besides the Fantastic Location off 460 and the Seller being Very Motivated. Both Bedrooms have walk-in closets. Storage racks in Master Closet. Full Bath in Master BR. Lots of cabinets and pantry in kitchen that also includes a desk area and an under counter toaster. The new flooring is Smart Core from Lowes. The French Doors in the Dining Area leads to the back deck for added entertainment spacd. In the Basement, there is a mop/wash sink in the laundry room, an unfinished wet bar and another room with a closet. Outside, you'll find roughed in electrical and plumbing, and a platform for a Hot Tub. Hill City Swim and Tennis Club is nearby and Heritage Park in right up the street. The separate workshop has a 2 ton HP and is climate controlled. Owner is leaving packing boxes for new owner, tiles in basement and building supplies for workshop. There is retaining wall for a future pool or playset in back yar
2 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $232,400
