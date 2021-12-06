 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $250,000

An all brick townhome in the Glenbrooke community of Bedford County awaits you. Enjoy the two bedrooms, two baths, and extra den/office areas. The open floor plan family room area includes dining area and eat-up bar area. ONE level living at its best. The stainless steel appliances have been well maintained. This age qualified community has HOA coverage for dwelling insurance, water, trash pickup and snow removal. The Master suite has private 2 vanity bath and walk-in closet. A short walk to the lovely club house and beautiful in ground pool. Townhome has an oversized 2 car garage

