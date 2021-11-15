Lovely patio home with NO steps ~ fabulous location overlooking the courtyard and club house with swimming pool. Clubhouse is ideal for guests and gatherings for billiards, large group meals (full kitchen), card games in the furnished library, or relaxing by the fireplace. The home itself offers a fabulous open floor plan, with large kitchen featuring an extra L-shaped wall of cabinets to increase storage and pantry options, kitchen bar with room for stools to expand dining options, plus spacious dining area. You'll love the huge great room with fireplace, and French doors leading to the large sunroom with built-in for TV, books, photos, etc. Spacious en-suite master, large and roomy with lovely windows. Pampering bath with walk-in tile shower, expansive vanity, walk-in closet, and linen closet. Second bedroom huge closet, full bath. Mudroom with laundry area, more pantry storage, and huge 2-car garage. You'll love the lifestyle at Stonegate, the convenience too! CALL TODAY!
2 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $254,500
