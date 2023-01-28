2 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $254,900

Relatively new townhome ready to move in today. Upgraded flooring on steps and upstairs bedrooms from builder basic package. Home also includes a stainless steal French door Fridge upgraded as well. Home is an open concept with granite countertops and soft close cabinets. High Speed internet comes with the monthly dues. Both bedrooms come with its own bath. The location is fantastic, shopping and restaurants all located within 2 miles including Liberty University. The clubhouse boasts fitness center and a large pool with deck in the common area. Set your appointments today.