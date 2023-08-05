Model Homes are units 201, 202 and 204. Welcome to Heritage Pointe, Lynchburg's newest and most exciting townhome community. These thoughtfully designed townhomes maximize living space and functionality for a comfortable lifestyle. Step into our charming 2-bed, 2.5-bath townhome with a spacious open concept kitchen. Featuring quartz countertops, tile backsplash, and a 10-foot peninsula with seating and prep space. Stainless steel appliances, including a refrigerator, inspire culinary endeavors. Enjoy well-lit living areas with modern lighting fixtures and vaulted ceilings in each bedroom for an open and refreshing atmosphere. The master closet offers style and practicality. Luxury vinyl plank flooring adds elegance to every level. Visit us soon and select your dream townhome. Listing photos are 3D renderings based on selections, final product will be similar to photos. Just 4 miles to Liberty University. This unit is estimated for completion on 9/30.