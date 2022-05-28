 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $269,900

Beautiful patio town home. One level living, Wide open floor plan with 2 beds/2 nice full baths, 2 car garage. Engineered hardwood floor throughout living area. Skylights and fireplace in living area. Granite kitchen counters and SS appliances to convey. Other extras... Patio for grilling, chilling, entertaining and just enjoying. Close to everything. Low POA dues...

Former Bedford County slave dwelling added to list of endangered sites as owners continue preservation work

Ivy Cliff plantation in Forest, founded as Otter Hills in about 1772, possibly consisted of roughly 3,400 acres at its peak – the exact original expanse is uncertain, according to the owners, who are still researching the history of the property – and the plantation originally had an estimated seven to 11 slave cabins. Only one remains standing today.

That remaining cabin made it onto Preservation Virginia’s 2022 most endangered places list.

