2 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $285,000

This end unit at The Villas at Stonemill will NOT last long! This end unit features a two car garage and the interior has been refreshed and ready for it's new owner. New carpet, new lifeproof LVP, paint, misc light fixtures and other improvements, this unit is move in ready. This gated community is close to everything Lynchburg has to offer and sits right in the foothills of the blue ridge mountains. This won't last long, call/text me today at 321-507-7034 for a private showing.

