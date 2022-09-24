2 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $299,000

Enjoy main level living with lake access in this charming brand new home with no detail overlooked! Be greeted with high ceilings and an open living space complete with built-in shelving, loft burner fireplace with vibrant blue accent wall, solid hardwood floors, and shuttered windows allowing plenty of natural light to pour in. The kitchen is modern & minimalistic with an eat-in bar, complete Cafe appliance set, modern cabinetry, and repeating blue accents in built-ins and decorative backsplash. The spacious primary suite features a walk-in closet and primary bath with step-in shower with marbled shower tile. An additional full bath, second bedroom, and laundry room complete the interior of the home. Enjoy evenings on your covered back patio overlooking a large, private backyard or on your front porch watching the sunset over the lake. With modern and minimalist details, and complete with lake access, come home to your new lake retreat today!